Police are searching for a missing north-east teenager who failed to return home.

Sophie Miah was last seen in Aberdeen city centre at around midday today and there is concern for her welfare.

The 17-year-old is described as being 5ft2, of slim build, of mixed British/Bangladeshi origin, long dark hair and often wears glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Inverurie police office on 101 quoting reference number 1697 of March 10.