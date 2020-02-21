Search for missing Aberdeen teenager

Police have launched an appeal for a missing teenager from Aberdeen.

Martyna Marzec was last seen in the city’s Kittybrewster area at 10.30am yesterday.

The 14-year-old is described as 5ft 3ins tall, slim build, brown eyes with long blonde hair.

Constable Louis Jullien, of the Kittybrewster community policing team, said: “As the passage of time increases we are becoming concerned for her welfare. It is important we trace her as soon as possible so we know she is safe.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Martyna since yesterday, or has any information on her whereabouts, to get in touch with us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote missing person report 1771070220.