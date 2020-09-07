Search for missing Aberdeen teacher Owain Bristow called off

Searches for missing Aberdeen teacher have been called off, two weeks after he was involved in a climbing accident near Peterhead.

Owain Bristow, the Head of Biology at Robert Gordon’s College in Aberdeen, was last seen rock climbing in the Bullars of Buchan area on the evening of Friday August 21.

And today his father, Charles, spoke of his family’s devastation at the loss of Owain.

Speaking on behalf of his family, Owain’s father Charles Bristow, said: “We are all devastated at the loss of Owain. He was a dearly loved and loving son, brother, uncle and partner.

“Owain’s enthusiasm for outdoor pursuits and passion for teaching were obvious to all who met him. We are touched by the many heartfelt tributes we have received from Owain’s friends, colleagues and pupils.

“We would like to thank the Coastguard, RNLI and Police Scotland for all their efforts to find him.’’

Tributes were paid to Owain, 34, by his school last month, with a spokesperson for Robert Gordon’s College (RGC) saying: “During his time at RGC Mr Bristow inspired many of our pupils, staff and former pupils.

“The college is coming to terms with this devastating news and he will be greatly missed by us all.”

The search for him was carried out by the police in partnership with HM Coastguard, and involved specialist officers from the Dive and Marine Unit.

The UK Civil Air Patrol took to the skies above the north-east to provide an aerial view of the area.

While ongoing searches for Owain have stopped, officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information or any sightings to report them to police.

Detective Inspector Martin Macdougall said: “Our thoughts are with Owain’s family at this time, as they come to terms with a tragic loss.

“Our searches may have concluded for now, but this remains an open missing person investigation and we will act on any information that comes our way.

“Anyone who believes they may have information or a possible sighting is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3552 of August 21.”