Appeal launched to help find missing Aberdeenshire pensioner Margaret

An appeal has been launched to help find a missing Aberdeenshire woman.

Margaret Taylor was last seen in Forbes, near Alford, at around 10.30pm yesterday.

The 71-year-old was wearing either a dark blue or dark green jacket when she was last seen.

Margaret is 5ft 2 and of small, medium build. She has silver/grey hair.

Inspector Matt Smith said: “We are urging anyone who recognises Margaret’s description and who may have seen her to come forward.

“It is completely out of character for Margaret to be missing and understandably her family are very concerned.

“Local officers are in touch with Margaret’s family and are making enquiries.

“We also have specialist officers including search officers and a dog handler involved in searches in order to try and trace Margaret.

“Anyone who has any information that could assist us is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1156 of 11/12.”