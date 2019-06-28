Search continues for missing north-east woman Rosie Johnson, 22

The search is continuing for a missing north-east woman who disappeared at the weekend.

A major police search was launched to find Rosie Johnson, 22, from Banchory.

Rosie, who works as a field studies instructor at a children’s adventure centre on the Isle of Wight, has not been seen since Sunday.

A missing person’s report has been made to Hampshire Constabulary.

Officers have been joined by volunteers from Isle of Wight Search and Rescue, Hampshire Search and Rescue and the Coastguard.

Rosie’s relatives are believed to have flown from Scotland to the south of England to help with the search.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “She has mousey brown hair and is of slim build.

“She was last seen wearing a dark blue puffa jacket and trousers.”

Inspector Andy McDonald, of the Hampshire police force, added: “We have serious concerns for Rosie’s welfare. Information suggests she is still on the island so this is where we are focusing our search.

“However, we would ask anyone with any information to contact us.”

According to her Linkedin page, Rosie attended Banchory Academy and graduated from Glasgow University with an honours degree in zoology.

Officers have also circulated an image of Rosie wearing her work uniform from the Little Canada activities centre.