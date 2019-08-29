Search continues for missing north-east man

Searches are continuing as part of an “extensive” investigation into the disappearance of a north-east man.

Aivars Kajaks, 44, has not been seen for more than three weeks and was reported missing by his family earlier this month.

He was last seen in Broad Place in Peterhead and searches have been ongoing in that area, as well as the town centre, coastline and harbour.

Officers have also been checking addresses, conducting house-to-house inquiries and scouring CCTV footage.

Inspector George Cordiner said: “From our inquiries so far and from speaking to members of Aivars’ family and friends, we have been attempting to build a picture of Aivars’ life in the weeks leading up to and at the time of his disappearance.

“We still need to keep an open mind in relation to what has happened to him and I urge anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible – it is not too late.”

Aivars is described as being around 5ft 6ins with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a jacket and blue jeans.

He is known to work odd jobs and stay with friends on a regular basis.

Officers have also issued three missing person posters and continue to ask the public to help them by sharing these in the hope someone knows where Aivars might be or recognises him.

One is in English, another translated into Latvian (Aivars’ native language) and another in Russian as he is believed to have numerous friends and acquaintances who speak these languages.