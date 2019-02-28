Thursday, February 28th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Search continues for missing north-east man Marian Pavel

by Emma Morrice
28/02/2019, 8:36 am
Marian Pavel
Marian Pavel
Send us a story

The hunt for a north-east man has continued, a week after he went missing.

Officers revisited the area where 45-year-old Marian Pavel, from Huntly, was last seen, near the Dean’s shortbread factory on Steven Road at around 7.30pm last Wednesday.

Marian Pavel.

Members of the public were shown photographs of the missing man in the hope someone would remember seeing him.

Extensive searches using search dogs have also been ongoing.

Inspector Matt Smith said: “We are extremely grateful to the community for its support so far and every piece of new information gathered last night will now be reviewed.”

More from the Evening Express

Tags

Breaking

    Cancel