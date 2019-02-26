Search continues for missing man Marian one week on from last sighting

The search for a missing man last seen in a north-east town is continuing today one week on.

Marian Pavel was last seen near the Dean’s Shortbread Factory in Huntly at around 7.30pm last Wednesday.

Extensive searches in the area by officers and a specialist dog unit have turned up no trace of the 45-year-old or his belongings.

A CCTV image of the Marian in ASDA was released yesterday.

Officers will be in the Steven Road area of Huntly tomorrow evening, between 6:30pm and 8:30pm to speak to people in the area in the hope they may be able to provide new information.

Inspector Matt Smith said: “It is hoped by revisiting the area where Marian was last seen we will be able to speak to people who were in the area last week and may have seen him. I would urge anyone who has any information to speak to any officer or to contact us on 101 using reference number 4314 of 20 February.”

Romanian national Marian is described as being around 6ft 2ins tall with brown hair which is shaved at the sides and usually pulled back in a ponytail.

When he was last seen he was wearing a dark blue pullover, grey woolly hat, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact police on 101 using reference number 4314 of 20 February.