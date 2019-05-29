Search continues for masked thugs that set fire to van on Aberdeen street

Police are today continuing the search for the masked men responsible for torching a van in Aberdeen.

At around 12am on Monday the windows on a red Vauxhall Astra in the Mastrick area were smashed.

Around an hour later, in the same area of the city, a red Ford Connect van was also vandalised before being set on fire.

Nobody was hurt in the incidents, with detectives believing they are “isolated incidents with no threat to members of the local communities”.

Officers are continuing to hunt for three men seen in the area who were wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.

Detective Sergeant Mike Reynolds said: “Over the last two days we have carried out inquiries into both of these crimes and believe them to be isolated incidents with no wider threat to members of the local communities.

“We are still looking to trace three men who were seen in the area at the time. They were wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.

“They are of slim build and around 5ft 10ins in height and used a vehicle.

“This type of incident is relatively uncommon in the north-east and we are following specific lines of inquiry into both of these incidents.

“There will be increased patrols in the area for the time being whilst officers continue to investigate.

“Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0190 of May 27.

“If anyone would prefer to remain completely anonymous they can also provide information via the charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”