Search continues for man reported missing from Aberdeen

A missing man last seen in Aberdeen may have travelled to the Glasgow area.

Piotr Janik was reported missing on Sunday and police have said there is “significant concerns for his wellbeing”.

Officers believe he is using taxis and may have travelled to the Braehead area of Glasgow in the past day. He may also have connections to the Ayrshire area.

Piotr is white, around 5ft 9in tall and of slim build. He has short dark hair and brown eyes.

He speaks with a Polish accent and was last seen wearing navy jeans and a t-shirt.

Inspector Chris Kerr, from the north east division, said: “There remains significant concern for Piotr’s wellbeing and that only increases as more time passes.

“I would continue to urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact police, whether they’re from the north-east, Glasgow, Ayrshire or elsewhere.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3948 of 28 October.