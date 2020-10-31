Sir Sean Connery: Remembering 007’s visit to Aberdeenshire

Sir Sean Connery was a legend and a hero to many.

And some of his fans may have been lucky enough to meet him in person when he visited Aberdeenshire in 2003.

The Lonach Gathering, 2003

A long list of famous faces have visited Strathdon for the annual Highland games through the decades.

And in 2003, 007 fans got a special surprise when James Bond himself appeared at the event.

Joining Billy Connolly, who owned a home in the area at the time, the Hollywood legend received a “rapturous welcome from the crowd”.

An article from our archives said: “The 73-year-old had previously been enjoying a few days in Scotland after attending a premiere at the Edinburgh Film Festival.

“He remained in the shade of the heather-decorated grandstand throughout the afternoon, and was often seen deep in conversation with his host as Connolly pointed out events in the games arena.”

HMT, Aberdeen, 1950s

He was the first to bring James Bond to the big screen in 1962.

But back in 1953, he was gracing the boards of His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

In an interview with the Evening Express in 2016, HMT archivist Alan Rennie revealed Sir Sean appeared at the theatre in the chorus of South Pacific, in 1953 and 1954.

“In 1953 he was bottom of the bill and in 1954 he moved up the bill,” he said.

“I think he was chosen for his physique and went to a body building club in Aberdeen called the Spartan Club which was in Schoolhill and trained with a guy called Phillip Price.”