Seal spotted sunbathing near Bridge of Dee in Aberdeen

A seal has taken full advantage of recent changes to the “stay at home” message by making a trip from the sea to Riverside Drive in Aberdeen.

The animal was spotted on the grass near the Bridge of Dee on Wednesday afternoon, and attracted plenty of onlookers keen to snap photographs of it lounging in the sunshine.

Seals can often be seen in both the Don and the Dee in the Granite City, but are not often seen on dry land so far up river.

A spokesman for the Scottish SPCA encouraged anyone who sees a seal on dry land to be extremely wary, and keep both themselves and their pets at a very safe distance.

He said: “If a seal has come ashore the public should not approach it or attempt to put it back in the water.

“It is normal for seals to spend time on land, so please keep a safe distance and keep any dogs on their lead to avoid causing any distress or injury to either animal.

“Approaching a seal puts humans and animals at risk.

“If you are concerned for any wild animal please call our animal helpline on 0300 999 999.”