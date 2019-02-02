Saturday, February 2nd 2019 Show Links
Photographer snaps seal on frozen Aberdeen river

by Ana Da Silva
02/02/2019, 1:19 pm Updated: 02/02/2019, 2:20 pm

An Aberdeen photographer has captured a seal on the frozen River Dee after last night’s chilling temperatures.

Photographer Gavin Park managed to get a unique shot of a seal waddling through the snow on the ice covered river.

Those braving the cold have also spotted people playing a friendly game of ice hockey.

The players could be seen skating over a patch of ice in the city’s popular Duthie Park this afternoon.

Hockey players at Duthie Park.

It comes as the Met Office issued a snow and ice warning for parts of the north-east next week.

Western Aberdeenshire, including Deeside, will be affected by adverse weather on Monday.

The yellow warning is in place between midnight and 2pm.

A statement given by the Met Office said: “A band of rain will readily turn to snow as it pushes east across parts of Scotland and northern England.

“Temporary accumulations of a few centimetres are likely at low levels, with higher ground (above about 150 metres) possibly seeing 3-6cm, locally more.

“Ice will be an additional hazard.

“Snow should become lighter and more patchy before dying out by early Monday afternoon.”

Video: Snow falls in north-east as Met Office issues weather warning for next week

Several weather warnings have been issued for the north-east in the past week.

Royal Deeside has been recorded as having the lowest temperatures in the UK, with Braemar and Balmoral registering -9.3C (-15.26F) and -9C (15.8F) overnight on Tuesday, compared with -5.6C (21.92F) in Aberdeen.

