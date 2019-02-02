Photographer snaps seal on frozen Aberdeen river

An Aberdeen photographer has captured a seal on the frozen River Dee after last night’s chilling temperatures.

Photographer Gavin Park managed to get a unique shot of a seal waddling through the snow on the ice covered river.

Those braving the cold have also spotted people playing a friendly game of ice hockey.

The players could be seen skating over a patch of ice in the city’s popular Duthie Park this afternoon.

It comes as the Met Office issued a snow and ice warning for parts of the north-east next week.

Western Aberdeenshire, including Deeside, will be affected by adverse weather on Monday.

The yellow warning is in place between midnight and 2pm.

A statement given by the Met Office said: “A band of rain will readily turn to snow as it pushes east across parts of Scotland and northern England.

“Temporary accumulations of a few centimetres are likely at low levels, with higher ground (above about 150 metres) possibly seeing 3-6cm, locally more.

“Ice will be an additional hazard.

“Snow should become lighter and more patchy before dying out by early Monday afternoon.”

Several weather warnings have been issued for the north-east in the past week.

Royal Deeside has been recorded as having the lowest temperatures in the UK, with Braemar and Balmoral registering -9.3C (-15.26F) and -9C (15.8F) overnight on Tuesday, compared with -5.6C (21.92F) in Aberdeen.