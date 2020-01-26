Seagulls attacking children behind pest control call-outs to north-east schools

Pest-control teams have dealt with reports of seagulls attacking children and snails coming out of drains during call-outs to schools over the past five years.

The most common incidents at schools in the city involved infestations of wasps, mice and silverfish – although millipedes, fleas and maggots were also dealt with.

Creepy-crawlies were also found at educational facilities in Aberdeenshire, along with reports of the “smell of a dead mouse” inside a building.

Pupils at Boddam School in Peterhead were being attacked by a seagull, there was a “ferret incident” in the playground of Alehousewells School and snails were spotted coming from the drains at the Banchory Academy pavilion.

Aberdeenshire Council spent £171,047.15 on pest call-outs in non-domestic properties from 2014/15 to 2015/16, while the figure in Aberdeen was £30,289.51. The expenditure has remained similar year on year, with £6,975 spent by Aberdeen City Council in 2018/19 compared with £5,625 in 2017/18.

However, in 2016/17, £10,763.94 was spent. This compares with £22,153.04 in 2018/19 for non-domestic properties owned by Aberdeenshire Council, compared with £11,003.06 in 2017/18 and £26,967.80 in 2016/17.

In Aberdeenshire, there was a total of 254 callouts to council houses.

Of those, the highest number was due to problems with mice, with 84 reports over the past five years, followed by 65 reports related to wasps.

The total amount spent by the authority on pest control issues related to housing was £26,340.92.

The city council dealt with hundreds of requests to deal with pests at local authority-owned homes over the same period.

The majority of unwanted visitors related to wasps, beetles and mice. However, it said no information on costs was available.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The number of callouts to schools for pest-control matters are minimal and are mainly for pests which have little public health significance i.e. insects.”