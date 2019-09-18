Seagull pictured with arrow through head in north-east town

A seagull has been pictured with an arrow through it’s head in a north-east town.

Keen wildlife photographer Lesley Morrison snapped the image of the bird in Elgin’s Cooper Park yesterday.

Speaking to the Press and Journal said: “It flew off and appeared to be just fine, but it must be in a lot of pain.”

And the Scottish SPCA has today warned they would take legal action against anyone harming the protected species.

Animal rescue officer Aimee Findlay said: “We can confirm we have received a report of a gull with an arrow through its head in Elgin.

“The gull is still able to fly so we haven’t been able to contain it. We want to make it clear that gulls, like all birds, are protected by law and it is a criminal offence to deliberately injure or kill a gull.”