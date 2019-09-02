Seagull enthusiast wanted to help Aberdeen Monopoly honour city’s gulls

The creators of a new Aberdeen-themed board game are on the hunt for a seagull enthusiast.

The bird stunned the makers of Aberdeen Monopoly as it raced into the lead in a poll to choose which pieces would feature.

And now they are looking for someone to represent the seagull when the game launches in November.

Victoria Downey-Webster, a custom games executive at the game’s makers Winning Moves UK, said: “We want to invite someone to officially represent a seagull at the game’s launch.

“The game will feature the very great and the very good of Aberdeen and we have been wonderfully spoilt for choice putting it all together.”

To be in with a chance of representing the seagull email victoria@6starpr.co.uk