North-east seafood processing gets standards boost

A scheme to boost standards across the north-east’s seafood processing sector is paying off.

Nine different companies have succeeded in achieving the new Scottish Seafood Association (SSA) Standard.

The SSA Standard is an initiative that involves the training of staff, guidance on aspects of the business, factory audits and mentoring.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Jimmy Buchan, chief executive of the SSA, said: “We are determined that all our processor members will gain the SSA Standard, giving seafood consumers the confidence that the highest standards of food hygiene and processing practices are being upheld.

“We are dedicated to improving the quality and safety of workplaces and investing in people who work in the sector to improve their skills.”

The SSA Standard is funded by the industry, Aberdeenshire Council, Scotland Food and Drink and NESFLAG.