Seafood firm Young’s under new ownership

A seafood giant which has a north-east base is being bought by pork processor Karro.

Over 900 jobs at Young’s Seafood’s Fraserburgh base were said to be at risk after restructuring was taking place following the loss of a major contract.

It first started life as a whitebait business before expanding into other fish products, such as scampi and potted shrimps.

It is now well known for its fish fingers as well as its Chip Shop and Gastro ranges.

Now a deal with Karro has been reached, a “multi-protein” food giant will be created.

The deal – for an undisclosed sum – will bring together Karro’s 3,000 staff with Young’s 2,000 across the UK and Ireland.

It is understood the sale process first kicked off more than a year ago, when Young’s private equity owners – Lion Capital, Bain Capital and HPS Investment Partners – put it out to tender.

Bill Showalter, chief executive of Young’s, said: “We believe this move will be positive for the fish and seafood industry as a whole.

“With CapVest’s existing understanding of our industry, and as part of a multi-protein food group, we will have the opportunity to inspire more consumers to love fish through our fresh, frozen, own-label and branded products.”