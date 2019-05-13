Sculpture celebrates old and new of north-east town

A sculpture symbolising the old and the new in a north-east community has been unveiled – by a very special guest.

The artwork was revealed to the public for the first time in a ceremony in Westhill on Saturday afternoon, and it was the woman who lived in the town’s oldest house who did the honours as special guest for the day.

Sheila Kelly, 91, has lived in Westhill for 60 years, and was chosen to cut the blue ribbon in a ceremony attended by dozens of residents on a patch of land at the entrance to the town.

Created by Irish artist Holger Lonze, the sculpture is made up of five bronze pieces symbolising each of the farms on the site before the town was developed.

The sculpture has a water-like finish to depict the fishing and oil industries. It was commissioned by Westhill and Elrick Community Council to mark 50 years since the town was developed.

Mrs Kelly said: “It is extremely impressive. Holger put a lot of thought and creativity into it.

“I was honoured to be chosen to cut the ribbon. It was a really nice day for the whole community.

“Another added bonus was that the weather kept fine.”

Holger travelled from Ireland three times to research the town’s history and spent three-and-a-half months making it – before driving it 1,000km from Ireland to Aberdeen in his Ford Transit van in time for the ceremony.

He said: “The materials and creative techniques I used mixed the old and the new, to reflex Westhill’s heritage and modernity.

“I was really pleased with the reaction the sculpture got. When you work on something for so long, you’re never sure how people will react. Also, it’s an abstract piece of art and people don’t always take to it in the right way, but everyone liked it.”

“The biggest challenge was the brief was very open, so the trips to Westhill to speak with people were very useful.”

Holger said he has off-cuttings left from the creative process and plans to make smaller versions of the sculptures so they can be displayed around Westhill.