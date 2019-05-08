New sculpture to be unveiled in north-east town this weekend

A sculpture that will celebrate the 50th anniversary of a north-east community will be unveiled this weekend.

The Westhill Gateway art project, which will mark half a century since the town was first developed, is the brainchild of members of Westhill and Elrick Community Council.

Consisting of five bronze pieces, symbolising each of the farms on the site before the town was developed, the sculpture will have a water-like finish to depict the fishing and oil industries which fed its growth.

The art will be visible to drivers as they enter the town.

Community councillor Kate Lumsden, leader of the gateway project, said: “A lot of work has gone in to get it to this point but we are thrilled it’s about to happen. We are really looking forward to the launch event. It’s going to be a nice occasion for the whole town.

“We have invited people from all the old farms and cottages along to the event.

“We are planning to do a lot to promote the celebration because we want it to be a special event for the whole community to come out and enjoy.

“It would be good if we could encourage as many people as possible to support it.”

Artist Holger Lonze, who was commissioned to design and create the sculpture, said: “The sculptures are to celebrate the anniversary of the development of the new town which replaced a lot of the old farmland.

“They are to celebrate both the history of the area and the farming heritage of Westhill, but also the development of the town at the same time.

“There are two parts to the sculpture. The top is to represent the former farming land that used to sit on the site, and the bottom half is to represent the sea, to represent the maritime past of the area, and the offshore sector as well.”

Holger was commissioned to create the sculpture following a tendering process.

He said: “It was an open submission system, then over time I developed the design and the concept with the help of people in the community.”

Holger himself will be driving the sculpture all the way from the west coast of Ireland, which is expected to take up to three days.