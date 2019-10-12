Aberdeen sculptor is a real rock star

An Aberdeen artist is leaving his own unique mark on otherwise unloved boulders.

Sculptor Albertino Costa is busy carving the designs on the huge rocks at Cove Bay Harbour. The work is part of an open air art gallery project and he hopes it adds a “little beauty” to otherwise unloved stones.

Some of the images carved onto the rocks include a love heart and a shell.

The Cults-based artist said he just wanted to brighten up the area around the harbour and is also hoping for sponsors to come forward to offset his costs.

He said: “I just want to bring a little beauty to the area, like the Picts. In the future, people will see the what has been going on in our time.

“I am looking for people to sponsor me and in return I will create a few boulders.

“Then they could be turned into something nice. It is also an opportunity for people to make a mark.”