Screening for mental health at north-east university

A UNIVERSITY is to hold a movie screening to help raise awareness of mental health.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) will be showing the film Moon on August 26.

Members of the public have been invited along to the free event.

Mental Health Movie Monthly screens films with mental health-related themes, which are followed by discussions in a bid to break the stigma over speaking about the issues.

Scott Macpherson and Dan Warrender, mental health lecturers at RGU, started the project to help others.

The initiative has been running since June 2016.

The screening will take place from 5pm to 8pm in room N242 of the Sir Ian Wood Building.

Dan said: “As ever, staff, students and the general public are all welcome.

“Refreshments will be free of charge and available throughout, and a discussion around mental health will follow.”