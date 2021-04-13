Scouting For Girls turn to 80s classics for Aberdeen Lemon Tree gig

Scouting For Girls are heading to Aberdeen for a gig to mark their new album – a selection of iconic 80s covers from Tears For Fears to Whitney Houston.

The indie-pop band will release Easy Cover on April 23, then follow it up with an extensive UK tour this autumn, including the Lemon Tree on October 6.

The album celebrates the music and culture of the band members’ 1980s childhood and will also include new original tracks of music inspired by the era.

“We’re not trying to do justice to these songs – that’s impossible! We’re just trying to have fun and take them out on the road to give people the night out they deserve after 2020,” the band said, announcing the album and tour.

Easy Cover – inspired by Phil Collins’ Easy Lover which features on the album – also includes classic tracks such as Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, The Waterboys’ The Whole Of The Moon, and ABC’s The Look Of Love.

Scouting For Girl’s frontman Roy Stride said the album – and tour – will be a celebration of the biggest songs from the 80s.

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World was one of the first songs I ever remember hearing,” he said.

“It was on cassette and I was strapped into the back of my dad’s car and we were going to the sweet shop. I must have been about six. When lockdown came in 2020 I found comfort in nostalgia reworking these tracks that reminded me of my childhood.”

During lockdown, Roy found himself with spare time and an empty studio. In need of some serious cheering up, he reopened the recording sessions, envisaged playing the songs live and stripped away anything that was either too earnest or pretentious.

Scouting For Girls was formed in 2005 by three childhood friends from London, Roy, Greg Churchouse and James Rowlands.

Their self-titled album was released in 2007 and reached the top of the UK album chart. It spawned hit singles She’s So Lovely, Heartbeat and Elvis Ain’t Dead.

Throughout their career, the band have sold over two million albums, two million singles, been nominated for four Brit Awards as well as an Ivor Novello, had four top ten singles, sold-out Wembley Arena, The Royal Albert Hall and, most recently, sold-out two nights at The London Palladium.

For more information and tickets go to www.aberdeenperformingarts.com