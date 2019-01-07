Scottish Water says sorry to north-east residents after sewage leak

Scottish Water has apologised to residents who dealt with sewage leaking on to their streets.

A pumping station at the bottom of Lumsden Way in Balmedie failed shortly after 2pm last Monday.

Balmedie resident Ben Wyvis said the sewage was “flowing out from beneath the access hatches” and warned pedestrians and dog walkers to avoid the area in a social media post.

Repairs were made several hours later and a Scottish Water spokesman said the area was cleaned.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank customers for their patience while we restore normal operation.”