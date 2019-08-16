Scottish Water restoring supply to north-east town

Water supply is being restored to north-east properties.

Scottish Water were called to investigate reports of no water, low pressure and discoloured water in the AB51 area, including Inverurie and Oldmeldrum.

A spokesman said: “Following reports this morning of customers without water or with low water pressure in the Oldmeldrum area, our local team attended and identified a burst water main in Meldrum Meg Way.

“The damaged section of our network was isolated just before 11am and the water pressure is returning to normal for customers affected in the wider area. Around 10 properties are currently off supply while we carry out a repair to the water main at Meldrum Meg Way.

“We would like to apologise to customers for the disruption to normal water supplies and thank them for their patience while our local team is working to restore normal service.”

