Scottish Water launches education kit for Aberdeenshire pupils

Scottish Water has launched a water cycle education kit for parents, carers and teachers in Aberdeenshire.

The online resource aims to teach pupils about the water cycle and how they can help protect the environment.

The pack also encourages pupils to think about the skills they have which could lead them to a future career in engineering, communication and more.

Upon completing the resource, children are being encouraged to share what they’ve learned online.

By posting their content and interacting with Scottish Water on social media, it’s hoped that they can help spread Scottish Water’s key behaviour change messages to help protect the water cycle and the environment.

Ruaridh MacGregor, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs manager, said: “We aim to reach as many children as possible and hope they enjoy interacting with this new digital resource.”

The resource can be accessed and downloaded via the Scottish Water website at www.scottishwater.co.uk/educationpack