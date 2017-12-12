Scottish Water investigating loss of supply to homes in Peterhead

A number of properties in the Peterhead area are without water this morning.

Twenty homes in AB41 and AB42, which include Peterhead, Auchenleuchries, Hatton and Longhaven have either lost water supply or only have low pressure.

Engineers from Scottish Water are onsite looking to identify and fix the issue.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a burst 12” water main in the early hours of this morning.

“Around 20 properties were affected.

“A backfeed is in place to restore supplies to customers.

“Our operatives are on site and are currently repairing the main.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”