Scottish Water apologises after Aberdeen homes lose supply

A number of properties across Aberdeen are without water today.
Homes in the AB16, AB21, AB24 and AB25 areas have been hit with a loss of supply or low pressure.
Scottish Water has advised they are aware of the issue and will update customers as soon as possible.
A statement on social media said: “Apologies for any inconvenience caused today.”
We're investigating loss of water supply/low pressure in #Aberdeen affecting #AB16, #AB21, #AB24 and #AB25 at present. We'll update you as soon as more info is available. Apologies for any inconvenience caused today.
— Scottish Water (@scottish_water) September 19, 2019