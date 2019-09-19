Thursday, September 19th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Scottish Water apologises after Aberdeen homes lose supply

by Callum Main
19/09/2019, 11:45 am
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

A number of properties across Aberdeen are without water today.

Homes in the AB16, AB21, AB24 and AB25 areas have been hit with a loss of supply or low pressure.

Scottish Water has advised they are aware of the issue and will update customers as soon as possible.

A statement on social media said: “Apologies for any inconvenience caused today.”

Breaking