Scottish travel firms pledge to honour refunds after changes to Christmas Covid rules

Scottish travel firms have pledged to honour refunds following an announcement from the Scottish Government.

Travel firms across Scotland including ScotRail, Loganair and CalMac have confirmed that people will have their train coach and plane bookings refunded.

It comes after the Prime Minster cut short the proposed Christmas bubble period, which has resulted in festivities being limited to just December 25 and a strict travel ban imposed across Scotland.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “As previously advised, Scottish rail franchises ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper will continue to maintain a policy of refunds without cancellation or handling fees for passengers who have had to cancel their tickets as a result of compliance with changing Covid guidance and regulation.

“This was in place prior to the UK Government announcement concerning their rail operators. Cross Border operators remain the responsibility of the UK Government.”

News of the latest restrictions has left countless people re-evaluating their plans to travel, see loved ones and the festive period as a whole.

Normally having to pay an administration fee before receiving a refund, ScotRail has waved this practice in light of the “exceptional circumstances” caused by the announcement on Saturday.

Instead, the Scottish travel refunds will be honoured automatically.

The train operator has also announced it is ready to put on additional carriages and extra services if there are unexpected spikes in customer numbers.

Lesley Kane, ScotRail commercial director, said: “We know people have bought tickets in good faith based on the travel restrictions that were in place and now those have changed, we are making it as easy as possible to get refunds.

“We feel it’s only fair to customers to make any ticket refunds free of charge so long as they keep hold of their tickets. Our customers should check our website for up-to-date instructions on how to claim their refund.”

This latest ban on travel between Scotland and other parts of the UK, will be accompanied by the whole country moving into Level 4 of restrictions on Boxing Day.

Changes came into affect after scientists concluded that this new mutant strain of Coronavirus identified by Public Health England is spreading more quickly, forcing leaders to curtail plans for the festive period that were made back in November.

Passengers have been advised to check their service provider’s website for how to claim back their money.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps added: “It is imperative that we all follow the new measures and play our part in tackling this virus, protecting others and safeguarding our NHS.

“If you booked a coach or rail journey between 23 and 27 December, you are entitled to a cash refund.

“This ensures no-one is left out of pocket for doing the right thing – staying home in Tier 4, and elsewhere staying local and only meeting your Christmas bubble on Christmas Day.”