Scottish Swimming teams up with Aberdeen fundraising site

A north-east digital fundraising platform is to help swimming enthusiasts support their clubs.

Scottish Swimming has teamed up with Fantastic Fanatics, an Aberdeen-based fundraising website, to help swimmers raise funds.

Through the scheme, a percentage of their purchases at more then 200 outlets will be donated to swimming clubs and Scottish Swimming.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Fantastic Fanatics director Barry Munro said: “We are delighted to have Scottish Swimming on board and we are pleased to play a part in helping raise funds to support the development of the sport in Scotland.”

Scottish Swimming’s regional development manager for Grampian Sean Dawson said: “Scottish Swimming aims to encourage more and more people to participate in this healthy sport, and we very much welcome fundraising platforms like Fantastic Fanatics which can help support our aims.”