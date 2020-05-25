Scottish SPCA to feature as special guests at BrewDog Open Arms online pub

A Scottish animal charity will be taking part in a special online pub event hosted by BrewDog this week.

The Scottish SPCA will be guests at the BrewDog Open Arms which features dog yoga and a pub quiz with beer prizes up for grabs.

The event, which takes place on Wednesday, sees the charity and the craft beer giant continue their successful partnership after they funded a sensory garden for dogs at the rescue and rehoming centre in Drumoak.

The charity’s animal behaviour expert Alan Gran will be providing tips with Jo-Rosie Haffenden, from the School of Canine Science, leading the dog yoga session.

Centre manager Louise Griese said, “We’re absolutely delighted to be involved with BrewDog’s online bar event.

“BrewDog Open Arms evenings have proved to be very popular and it’s an honour to have been invited.

“Members of the public can join for free and ask questions about their pets and find out about our fantastic relationship with BrewDog.

“BrewDog funded our sensory garden which is full of different scents and dog-friendly plants which encourage them to use their senses and provides mental stimulation within the surroundings. This is invaluable for the hundreds of abused, injured or abandoned dogs that arrive at the centre each year.

“Alan Grant, our behaviour and enrichment expert will be on hand with his dog Otto to provide some tips on how to keep your dog entertained during lockdown.

“There will also be a little bit of doggy yoga for those who fancy a bit of a stretch and relaxation with their pooch!

“It’s going to be a fun and informative evening and we hope as many people as possible will be keen to join us.”

BrewDog’s Open Arms has been a regular fixture since the beginning of lockdown forced the firm to shut bars across the country and provides a place for its community to gather.

BrewDog’s online bar event featuring the Scottish SPCA will be taking place from 6pm until 7pm on 27 May 2020.

People can register for this session, and all other BrewDog Open Arms sessions, by visiting www.brewdog.com/uk/onlinebar.

