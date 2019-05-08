Scottish SPCA teams up with BrewDog to create sensory garden for dogs in north-east

An animal charity and a north-east brewing giant have teamed up to create a sensory garden for dogs.

BrewDog and the Scottish SPCA are working together to create the new garden at their animal rescue and rehoming centre in Drumoak.

The garden will be packed full of dog-friendly elements to help encourage the animals to use their natural senses, as well as provide mental and physical stimulation.

The charity takes in thousands of animals every year who have been abused, injured or abandoned, many arriving scared and unsure, with some puppies having no experience of anything other than a kennel.

Work is due to begin on the new garden later this month, with hopes it will be completed in June.

Manager of the Scottish SPCA rehoming centre in Aberdeenshire, Graeme Innes, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be creating a sensory garden with BrewDog and are honoured they have chosen to do this with us.

“Many of the dogs in our care come from unfortunate circumstances and adapting to kennel life can be difficult for them.

“The sensory garden will be full of different dog friendly elements and scents which help encourage dogs to use their senses and provides physical and mental stimulation within the surroundings.

“The garden will include different surfaces and textures which will be fun for the dogs, as well as many other objects to keep them entertained.

“The garden will also be designed to include a safe, quiet area for them to relax in.

“This will be an equal collaboration, using the expertise of our team and tapping into the creativity of BrewDog.

“They’ve already given us lots to think about, I think the difficulty will be narrowing all the great ideas down!

“We’re so grateful to BrewDog for this incredible opportunity and we very much look forward to working with them.

“We created a sensory garden in Glasgow and it’s proved to greatly enhance the dogs’ behaviours whilst in our care and moving forward into their forever homes so we can’t wait to get started.”

BrewDog boss James Watt added:” Here at BrewDog, our story has always been heavily influenced by our four-legged friends.

“From the original BrewDog, Bracken, overseeing the first operations back in 2007, we want to ensure that no man, woman (or dog!) is ever left behind.

“So supporting this fantastic Scottish SPCA initiative was a no brainer – we want to give these dogs the best new start we possibly can.”