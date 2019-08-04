Scottish SPCA makes plea for more volunteers at north-east centre

A national animal welfare charity is inviting potential fundraisers to visit its north-east rescue centre.

The Scottish SPCA is hosting two events at its Aberdeen Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre on Thursday and Friday.

It takes place at the charity’s facility at Drumoak near Banchory between 10am and 4pm, and is aimed at recruiting fundraisers ahead of Scottish Animal Week.

Richenda McLean, Scottish SPCA community fundraiser for the east of Scotland, said the charity wants to hear from anyone interested in raising funds so they can continue to help animals.

She said: “We rely entirely on donations to continue our vital work and are looking for kind people interested in giving their time to help raise funds for Scotland’s animals.

“From holding fundraising events, taking on challenges, supporting with events and collections and placing collecting cans around the area, there is no end to the ways in which fundraising volunteers can be involved. Even if you can only spare a few hours a month, or even a year.

“Volunteering is a great way to help us continue to rescue and rehome abused, abandoned and injured animals in Scotland and can be a great way to spend your free time or gain some valuable experience.

“Last year, our centre in Aberdeen cared for over 2,000 animals, so every single pound we can fundraise counts.”

Anyone interested is asked to call 03000 999 999.