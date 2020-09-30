Scottish SPCA launches fencing appeal to help keep horses at north-east rescue centre safe

The Scottish SPCA has launched a public appeal for donations of fencing materials to keep the horses at their Aberdeenshire rehoming centre secure.

The animal charity’s north-east base, located near Drumoak, is currently home to 20 horses that have been rescued from situations of neglect, or where people were no longer able to care for them.

The charity runs nine rehoming centres across Scotland, with the Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre one of only two able to accommodate horses.

An Amazon wish list has been created to allow members of the public to donate the fencing posts and tape needed to improve the current ageing electric fence.

Centre manager Louise Griese, said: “We rescue unwanted horses and also those that have been neglected or abused.

“The items will go towards protecting horses like Indy, who was completely unhandled and very nervous of people when she arrived.

“Our team has been working with her to build her confidence, very slowly and surely. We are seeing the difference every day and we think she is beginning to see that humans aren’t so bad.

“The electric fencing around the fields is getting old and we need to make sure that horses like Indy are safe in our care.

“We would greatly appreciate donations listed on our Amazon wish list.

“Items purchased through Amazon can be sent directly to our centre, but they can also be bought elsewhere and dropped off to us.

“We understand that times are difficult just now but we, and the animals, would appreciate anything that people can spare.”

Details of fencing and other items required by the centre can be found on the wish list at www.amazon.co.uk/gp/registry/wishlist/11L0W7V7D695A