Scottish SPCA hopes partial reopening of Aberdeenshire centre will help find forever home for Kilo

A north-east animal rehoming centre is preparing to partially reopen of the first time in more than a year.

The Scottish SPCA will open its Drumoak centre has been shut to the public since last March, and rehoming has fallen by around 30%.

Now the team is hoping to make it easier for some of its long-term residents, like American bulldog Kilo to find a new home.

The eight-year-old has been in the charity’s care for 598 days, and is looking for a home with plenty of space to play and where he is the only dog.

Appointments to make viewing potential pets easier

Since the initial lockdown in March last year, the charity has been operating an online rehoming service as all its centres have been closed completely to the public.

This will remain the default, but those without internet access will be able to phone the centre to book an appointment to go in and view potential matches on a tablet.

Help will also be available to fill out an application form.

Drumoak centre manager Louise Griese said: “We’re delighted to start welcoming people back to our centre.

“We really hope these telephone appointments for rehoming will make the centre more accessible for everyone and help animals like Kilo find their forever home.

“He’s an active boy with lots of energy so he’s looking for a home where he’s the only animal with a secure garden where he can play with his toys to his heart’s content.

“Kilo is a lovely dog and he’d make a brilliant canine companion for the right owner. We’re home now that we’re opening up the centre a bit more and travel restrictions have eased we can find the right person for him.”

Make an appointment

All nine of the Scottish SPCA’s animal rescue and rehoming centres will be open for appointments from 1pm-3.30pm, Friday to Monday from May 16.

To arrange, call 03000 999 999 and select option two.

All available items can be viewed and applied for online.

Anyone wishing to donate items can drop these off at the designated donation point at any time without any appointment.