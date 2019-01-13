Scottish SCPA launches film competition for north-east school pupils

An animal welfare charity has launched its first film competition for north-east pupils.

Primary and secondary schools in the north-east has been invited to submit a short film that will educate the public on key animal issues.

The Scottish SPCA is hosting the competition to give schools the opportunity to engage their pupils to win prizes for themselves and the school.

The judging panel will be looking for innovative and creative methods of conveying a key message to the public, in particular to other school students.

Gilly Mendes Ferreira, the Scottish SPCA’s head of education and policy, said: “We truly believe children are the key to making a real difference to animal welfare in Scotland.”

The winning films will be announced in June. The competition can be found on the charity’s website: scottishspca.org/education/

