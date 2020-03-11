Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro to collide with Aberdeen as part of new tour

Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro have announced they will open their next UK tour in the north-east.

The three-piece, who hail from Kilmarnock in Ayrshire, will take to the stage at P&J Live on September 25.

It comes after the band announced details of their eighth studio album, A Celebration Of Endings, which will be released on May 15.

The tour will be their first in four years and it will begin at the £333 million venue in Aberdeen in the autumn.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said: “We can’t wait to welcome Biffy back to Aberdeen, especially performing to a bigger crowd in our new venue.

“We know they’ll be a huge hit as they always put on an incredible performance and production, we expect tickets to sell fast.”

Biffy Clyro last performed in Aberdeen in November 2016 at the AECC.

They were formed by singer and guitarist Simon Neil and identical twins James and Ben Johnston, who play bass and drums, in the early ’90s.

Since then they have left behind their hard rock underground origins to become one of the country’s biggest bands.

The news of their visit to the north-east comes after they released two very different songs from their new album.

Instant History features apocalyptic synths and bombastic beats and demonstrated the band’s continuing evolution, while the instant grat track End Of presented a mix of their visceral roots and their ongoing flair for unpredictability.

The return of the band and new tracks have been welcomed by leading lights from the world of music.

Instant History was premiered as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record in the World and was added straight to Radio 1’s B-list.

The smash-hit album also went straight to the A-list at Absolute, Radio X and Virgin. And then ‘End Of’ was premiered by Zane Lowe at Beats 1.

Biffy Clyro have released seven albums, with 2013’s Opposites and 2016’s Ellipsis both reaching number one.

They released Balance, Not Symmetry, which is the soundtrack to the film of the same name last year.

Tickets for Biffy Clyro’s P&J Live gig go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 20 and available from pandjlive.com