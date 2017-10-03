Scottish restaurant keeps Michelin Star despite bid to walk away from awards

A Scottish restaurant has retained it’s Michelin Star status – despite saying it was walking away from the awards.

The Boath House, near Nairn, had said they did not expect to appear in this year’s guide after moving to a more informal experience in a bid to attract locals.

Speaking last week, husband and wife team Don and Wendy Matheson said: “While we are extremely proud of the Michelin star we gained 10 years ago, and it undoubtedly enhanced our reputation, our restaurant has consistently made a loss.

“We believe the expectations from Michelin are at odds with achievable profit margins and put an enormous stress on a small family-run business like ours.

“The feedback we are hearing time and time again from our customers is that they want an experience that is more informal and relaxed.”

However, in the 2018 list, released yesterday, the Scottish eatery was named alongside 10 other Scottish restaurants.

Speaking to the i, Don and Wendy’s son and Boath House director Sam said they were “no less honoured” by the award.

“Keeping the Michelin star has not changed anything for us in terms of how we would like to go forward.

“We are still very excited to be making the changes which we have been aiming to make for a while in terms of creating a less formal dining experience,”

A converted croft-house on Skye, the Loch Bay Restaurant, was awarded one star.

Scotland’s only two-star restaurant is Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles.

The Cellar and The Peat Inn, both in Fife, Martin Wishart at Loch Lomond, Braidwoods in North Ayrshire, Number One, 21212, Kitchin and Martin Wishart in Edinburgh and Albannach in the Highlands all hold one star.

Two restaurants, Isle of Eriska and Kincolh Lodge both lost their star rating.