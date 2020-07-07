Scottish Powerchair Football Association chairman aims to promote sport in the north-east

The Scottish Powerchair Football Association (SPFA) chairman is calling for individuals to help promote the sport in the north-east.

Craig Peattie, who became chairman of the association last month, is looking for members of the public, organisations and clubs to begin introducing the sport to more wheelchair users based in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The SPFA aim to give wheelchair users across the country the opportunity to play powerchair football and be a footballer, however need assistance in order to expand the game in the north-east.

They currently offer a national premiership and championship leagues, a league cup and a Scottish cup.

To find out more information, email info@thespfa.org