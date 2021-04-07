The list of polling places managed by Aberdeenshire Council for the upcoming Scottish Parliament election on Thursday May 6 is now available.

The updated list includes a number of changes to polling places since elections in 2019.

For instance, Ellon’s Victoria Hall will replace Kirk Centre, and Inverurie (west and north) residents will now be able to cast their vote in Garioch Indoor Bowling Club instead of Garioch Community Centre.

The most recent change within Aberdeenshire has been that Auchterless School has replaced the village’s community hall as a polling place. Polling cards sent out before the change refer to the hall but voters should now instead head to the school if they are voting in person.

The full list of polling places can be found on the Aberdeenshire Council website.

Aberdeenshire Council chief executive and returning officer Jim Savege said: “The arrangements for any election are very carefully planned, and even more so this year in line with guidance around the pandemic.

“Our plans for the upcoming Scottish Parliament election take account of guidance from the Scottish Government, the Electoral Management Board for Scotland and the Electoral Commission, as well as the following the latest health advice from Public Health Scotland.

“We are working together to ensure everybody can vote with confidence on Thursday May 6 and our polling places will be set up accordingly.”