Scottish Opera is returning to live outdoor performances with summer pop-up concerts across the north-east and north, in venues ranging from public parks to the grounds of stately homes.

The ambitious project will see “a little bit” of Gilbert & Sullivan classics staged from two specially-adapted trailers for more than 200 shows, expected to be seen by socially-distanced audiences of more than 12,000 people in total.

The performances kick off outside Eden Court in Inverness on Thursday June 10, with a four-day run, before hitting the road across the region, ranging from Stonehaven to the Isle of Lewis.

Scottish Opera’s general director, Alex Reedijk, said: ‘The return to live performance is something we have long awaited and after nine months we are delighted to kick off what is sure to be a summer like no other, with Pop-up Opera.

Roadshow at heart of Scottish Opera

“The roadshow is at the heart of what we do as a company, travelling the highways and byways of Scotland to local communities and making opera accessible to all. So, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to return to this in a safe manner at locations across Scotland.”

This year performances are al fresco with a covered stage and audiences out front in the open air, seated in household bubbles in line with the current Scottish Government guidelines.

Scottish Opera’s director of outreach and education Jane Davidson, said: “With colourful illustrations and an incredible cast the pop-up shows will transport you in to the wonderfully weird world of WS Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan, complete with glorious music, wit and heartfelt sentiment.”

How to get tickets for pop-up shows

The first leg of the tour will feature excerpts from Iolanthe, The Mikado and The Gondoliers.

As well as Eden Court, it will visit Stonehaven’s Baird Park on June 18, Ellon’s Haddo House on June 19, and Oban High School on July 16 and 17.

The second leg of the tour will feature excerpts of HMS Pinafore and The Pirates of Penzance, starting in Strathpeffer Pavilion on July 17.

Other venues in the north-east and north will include Craigmonie Centre, Drumnadrochit, on July 17; Nevis Centre, Fort Willam, on July 21; Gynack Gardens, Kingussie, on July 22; Ullapool High School on July 23 and 24; Tong Community Centre, Isle of Lewis on July 27; Sporsnis in Lionel, Ness, Isle of Lewis, on July 28; Grinneabhat Centre in Bragar, Isle of Lewis on July 29.

Further dates are to be confirmed.

For tickets and more information visit www.scottishopera.org.uk