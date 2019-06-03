Scottish oil worker freed a month after Nigerian abduction

A Scottish oil worker kidnapped by gunmen in the oil-rich Niger Delta region has been freed.

John Hiddleston, from Dumfriesshire, was abducted alongside two workmates during a raid on a platform in the Ogbele area of Rivers State, southern Nigeria on April 26.

It sparked a major military operation, with the Nigerian Army working with other security forces to locate the trio.

Mr Hiddleston and his colleagues suffered “considerable trauma” and were found abandoned in a remote forest by the forces trying to track them down.

Their kidnappers had fled when they realised the elite troops were closing in.