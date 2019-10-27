Scottish Labour chooses General Election candidate for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine

Scottish Labour has selected its candidate for any general election to Westminster.

Paddy Coffield from Stonehaven will stand in the West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine constituency, held by Conservative Andrew Bowie.

Mr Coffield was previously a maths teacher and IT specialist and now volunteers at the Citizens’ Advice Bureau.

He said: “Labour can make a difference in our local communities – ending austerity, investing in public services, building houses and tackling inequality.

“Moreover, the Labour Green Deal will treat climate change with the urgency it requires.

“Across the UK, people are suffering from having had three Tory prime ministers who have failed to manage the outcome of the Brexit referendum properly.”

Earlier this month the Scottish National Party selected Fergus Mutch to stand in the constituency.