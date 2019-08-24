Scottish Labour candidate won’t join leaders in crucial Aberdeen by-election

A candidate in a crucial Aberdeen by-election has revealed he would not join the ruling coalition if elected.

It comes after calls were made for Scottish Labour candidate Graeme Lawrence to clarify if he would join the administration after the Bridge of Don by-election.

Nine serving councillors are currently suspended by Scottish Labour and represent a new party called Aberdeen Labour, in coalition with the Scottish Conservatives and independent group.

Opponents had asked Mr Lawrence if he would remain a member of the national party or join the suspended councillors following the vote.

The Aberdeen Labour nine were suspended after they joined a coalition with the Scottish Conservatives in 2017.

Mr Lawrence said: “It is none of the SNP’s business how I intend to vote on matters.

“I am there as a Scottish Labour candidate and I am going forward with the same manifesto as I stood on in 2017 and I wouldn’t be joining any coalitions to then be immediately suspended.

“If I am lucky enough to be elected I will be a Scottish Labour councillor and I will work with everyone for the benefit of the city and for the people of Bridge of Don.

“I am doing this for the benefit of the people in Bridge of Don and not to get involved in the childish, petty bickering between the other parties.”

Residents in the Bridge of Don will head to the polling booth on October 3.

The result could prove hugely significant as the ruling Conservative, Aberdeen Labour and independent administration holds power with a single-seat majority.

Alison Alphonse, SNP councillor for Bridge of Don, said: “Although it’s incredibly unlikely that he (Mr Lawrence) will have to face such a decision, it’s not unreasonable for my constituents to expect an answer on such an important issue.”

Two vacancies in the Bridge of Don ward have arisen following the death of Councillor Sandy Stuart last month and resignation of councillor Brett Hunt.

The SNP candidate was announced as Jessica Mennie with the Liberal Democrats selecting Michael Skoczykloda to stand for election.

Meanwhile the Conservatives have picked Sarah Cross.