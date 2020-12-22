Scottish hotel group to donate £200,000 to north-east charities

A leading Scottish hotel group has announced it will donate £200,000 to charities in the north-east.

Crerar Hotels will distribute the funds to a variety of north-east organisations, including the Aberdeen Association of Social Service and Aboyne and District Men’s Shed.

Crerar will also be distributing funds to charities which operate both across Scotland and within the Aberdeenshire area, including the Prince’s Trust, MND Scotland, Tiny Tickers and St Andrew’s First Aid.

Chaired by Paddy Crerar CBE, Crerar Hotels has awarded £8.5m in grants to more than 450 organisations over the last decade.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: “We are delighted that despite the difficult circumstances created by Covid-19, Crerar Hotels is still able to support a significant number of charities in 2020.

“We believe this announcement is much-needed good news for our local communities. It is our privilege to keep giving something back to them and particularly at a time which has been so challenging for all.

“More than 16 organisations have benefitted from these recent charitable grants, including Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, St Andrew’s First Aid, a Men’s Shed, and Mull Shore and Woodland Walk to name just a few. We look forward to hearing how this funding helps impact their work.”