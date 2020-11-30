Scottish Government officials recommending Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire move to level 3 of Covid restrictions

The Scottish Government has recommended the north-east move to level three Covid restrictions, the Evening Express understands.

It comes amid concern over the number of cases, particularly in Aberdeenshire where a number of outbreaks have been detected.

The First Minister will make an announcement on levels for local authorities at tomorrow’s weekly review.

It is recommended that Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire move to level three.

Level three restrictions include no travel out of local authority areas except for essential reasons, such as work which cannot be done from home.

Under the restrictions, adults can’t participate in outdoor contact sport.

And in level, three areas bars and restaurants are required to close by 6pm and will not be allowed to serve alcoholic drinks.

Local authority chiefs met with Deputy First Minister John Swinney earlier today (Monday) to discuss the recommendations.

Douglas Lumsden, the co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “There is a view from some areas that we should be in level three. We have put our case forward to the Deputy First Minister that the data does not point to us being moved up a level.

“Aberdeen has been hit harder than any other city in an economic sense. Any further restrictions would be an economic disaster.

“We hope the Deputy First Minister has listened to the case we have put forward and will support us when the decision is made.

“I am thankful to Mr Swinney for having a call with us so we could put the case for Aberdeen forward, and we hope he has taken what we have said on board.

“The last thing the city needs is to be going into level three.”

Aberdeenshire Council leader Andy Kille also met with Mr Swinney earlier, where he “made the case for Aberdeenshire remaining in level two”.

Latest statistics revealed a further 37 people across the north-east have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases in the NHS Grampian area has risen to 4,758.

There are 54 patients in hospital in the north-east with Covid-19 and six of them are in the ICU.

However, the numbers are lower than expected due to a data processing issue.

At her daily briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the north-east was an area ministers had been “looking at closely”.

She added: “There have been some outbreaks in food processing plants and we have been looking to see whether those account for all or most of the increase in cases we have seen, or if there is an indication of wider community transmission driving that.”