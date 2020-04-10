Scottish Government: North Sea oil and gas workers will not be prioritised for coronavirus testing

Oil and gas workers in the North Sea will not be priority tested for coronavirus, despite a growing number of cases offshore.

New figures from trade body Oil and Gas UK have shown that more than 12,000 staff are still working offshore during two rotations, amounting to 40% of the total workforce across 147 platforms.

Operators including Technip have confirmed several coronavirus cases on board their North Sea vessels while other companies have now suspended production during the outbreak.

Despite this the Scottish Government have confirmed that oil and gas workers will not be prioritised.

Energy minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “We are working hard to increase capacity to use testing to get critical workers in isolation back to work, but we will have to make difficult choices and currently we need to prioritise the health and social care sector.

“We continue to work with NHS boards and others to increase testing capacity.

“We continue to engage with Oil and Gas UK, trades unions and other key industry stakeholders on measures to support the safety of those working in the industry.

Scottish Conservative shadow minister for business, innovation and energy and north-east MSP Alexander Burnett had originally questioned the Scottish Government over concerns about the welfare of workers in the North Sea.

Mr Burnett said: “The industry needs more help from the Scottish Government to ensure its workers are a priority when it comes to testing for Covid-19.

“Many of these workers may have the virus but still not yet know and this must be addressed to limit the spread.

“Operators are doing their best to bring manning levels to a minimum while still ensuring that operations are run safely.

“It means there is more chance of workers being in single cabins but there will inevitably be times where single occupancy just isn’t possible which is why offshore workers must be treated as a priority during these worrying times.

“Companies are looking for the Scottish Government to give them clarity on testing and this must be done with urgency to ensure the protection of workers against the coronavirus outbreak.”

