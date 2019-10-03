Scottish Government ‘committed’ to building new Aberdeen hospital

The Scottish Health Secretary today gave her “absolute assurance” the Government will financially support a new hospital project facing spiralling costs of £50 million.

The Evening Express exclusively revealed last month that the cost of the new Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre has rocketed by around £50m – taking the expected total to more than £200m.

Speaking to the Evening Express, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman gave her “absolute assurance” that the Scottish Government remains committed to financially supporting the multi-million-pound project.

When asked about any potential delays to construction, she said an independent review into the costs had to be carried out, and once that is done “we’ll see where we are”.

She said: “I can give an absolute assurance that the Scottish Government remains committed to financially supporting that new facility.

“I think what the board has done is very wise, they’ve taken a pause in order to review all the areas of cost from design through to the tenders and so on, to look and see if there are any areas where that additional over-cost can be reduced, while still delivering a safe facility.

“The critical part is about the facility being safe and compliant with all the standards we have for patient safety.

“So the board needs to go through that work, they’re getting some independent advice to help them do that.

“And when they’re done we’ll see where they are but as a government we remain absolutely committed to ensuring that facility is built.”

NHS Grampian has admitted challenges within the construction sector and wider uncertainty regarding Brexit, plus the economic position, are reflected in the spiralling cost, and an independent review has been launched.

But concerns have been raised that contractors may have gone “back to the drawing board” after problems in flagship hospital projects in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Ms Freeman disputed this, stating she had been given “no evidence” that was the case.

She added: “I think there is a general significant increase in construction costs across the whole country, no matter what the construction is, whether it’s housing or shopping malls or healthcare facilities. That’s part of the difficulty.

“But the board, with that independent support, will be looking in detail at where the cost rises have come from and if there is anything we can do about them.”

Ms Freeman has announced plans for a public inquiry into infection control at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow, and delays in the opening of the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh.

The Edinburgh hospital was due to open this summer but was pushed back to autumn 2020.

Initial works on the Baird Family Hospital – which will include maternity, neo-natal, breast and gynaecology services – and cancer centre were completed in early July as planned.

The analysis of tenders for the project is under way and an independent review commissioned to look at the project costs and review the designs in light of the learning from the projects in both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We await the results of the independent review.”