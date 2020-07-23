Scottish Government back developer’s appeal for new Aberdeen care home

Plans for a 65-bed care home next to an Aberdeen hotel have been passed on appeal.

The Marcliffe Hotel and care provider Meallmore Ltd applied for permission to build the facility on land near the five star hotel on North Deeside Road.

However, councillors rejected the blueprints last December with concerns raised about pulling down 54 mature trees at the proposed site.

There were also concerns about the impact of rising numbers of elderly residents on GP practices and over the potential increase for demand for services. Although the developer pledged more than £39,000 for the expansion of Cults Medical Centre.

Aberdeen City Council’s voted 5 to 4 against the care home proposals at the end of last year but the developers appealed to the Scottish Government.

But now that decision has been formally overturned by officials.

Scottish Government reporter Alison Kirkwood said the trees that would be lost as a result of the development do not “contribute” to the character of the wider area.

She said: “I conclude overall that, subject to appropriate planning conditions and developer contributions, the proposal would accord with the development plan.

“Whilst I find that the proposal would not accord with the local development plan (LDP) because the loss of trees would impact on local amenity, the impact would be minor and localised.

“I conclude that the proposal would accord with all other relevant provisions of the LDP and there are no material considerations which would justify refusing to grant planning permission.”

Meallmore Ltd submitted their appeal in March and Sarah Graham, senior planning consultant for agents Halliday Fraser Munro said the care home would help cope with an increasing ageing population.

She said: “With Scotland’s population ageing, presently 23% of the population are aged over 60 and by 2035 it is predicted that this will have increased to 30%.

“This change in demographics needs to be planned for and suitable accommodation for the elderly needs to be provided.

“The proposal presented in this appeal is one such solution. The proposed care home offers residents additional support, which may otherwise be expected to be provided by existing health and social care providers.”

At the council’s planning committee meeting in December the vote was tied at four each with convener Marie Boulton using her casting vote to refuse it.

Ross Spence, director of the Marcliffe Hotel, said: “We are pleased the plans have been passed.

“Meallmore have been great to deal with and are a very reputable company within Scotland.

“The care home will bring jobs, upgrade infrastructure and invest money into the community.

“The sale of the land lets us invest in the hotel and allows us to keep up our five-star standard.”

Michael Gillespie, property director for Meallmore said: “We are delighted with the planning appeal decision having worked extremely hard with the Spence family and our design team to develop a building that we believe will further enhance this established location.

“The new facility will provide high quality care services for older people in the local area, as well as creating a range of job opportunities. We are now looking forward to getting the project underway.”