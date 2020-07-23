Scottish Government apologises to Aberdeen amusement park over wrong advice being given out

The Scottish Government apologised to an Aberdeen amusement park for giving them wrong advice over when they can open.
Codonas were originally told that they would be able to start up again on July 15 but were told to close down again days later.
This was due to them being considered in the same category as a travelling funfair, with the park being forced to close its outdoor rides.
